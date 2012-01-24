Here at the Metro Program we have long advocated a “bottom-up” approach to economic development.

Such an approach calls for a major reorientation of federal-state-metro relationships--one that empowers metros and regions with real flexibility and resources so as to enable them to chart their own courses. And so we have often looked abroad for ideas as we have worked on concepts, such as Metropolitan Business Plans (coming soon: Metropolitan Export Plans) and our proposals for aiding and abetting the self-organized initiatives of innovation clusters. For example, we have closely followed developments in the United Kingdom, where the government has been tinkering for years with its regional policy and experimenting with its own sets of reforms in an endeavor to optimize the devolution of power and decision-making in its centralized system.

Now, the Brits are at it again. Having created a new Cities Commission chaired by the deputy prime minister, the Coalition government has just released a vividly written new blueprint for going much farther and getting much more serious about local self-determination, bottom-up regional business plans, and true regional empowerment. To be sure, the initiative is not without its cynics, with many particularly on the opposition benches skeptical about the return of localism at a time of controversial budget slashing by the national government. Yet even so, the innovations will be and should be watched closely by fans and critics alike (in addition to loyal regional policy wonks), coming as they do on the heels of a controversial round of reforms that brought the austerity axe to regional policy-as-usual. All of which means that once again we will be watching developments carefully as should anybody who cares about remaking U.S. federalism so it reflects the true regional nature of the economy.

So what’s going on? The current U.K. push has its intellectual roots in the ruling Coalition’s decentralization agenda but stems directly from the “Localism Act” signed into law in November 2011. Through the act, the Coalition government legislated for itself the means to devolve significant power and resources in a variety of realms--housing, infrastructure, job training, and more--to specific cities via the “City Deals” it is now proposing. Through these “deals” Whitehall proposes to work directly with the eight largest cities in England--and their corresponding Local Enterprise Partnerships (associations of all of the local governments in what is roughly analogous to a U.S. metropolitan area)--outside of London to identify the specific priorities of each place and determine exactly which powers and resources should be devolved in response to each region’s strategic plan (akin to our metro business plan framework). In exchange for the transfer of power, cities must document the economics behind the proposed devolution, prove their capacity to manage the specific plan and its budget, and demonstrate accountable governance representative of the appropriate geography.