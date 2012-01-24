Once again, today's biggest political news isn't about the Republican candidates or the President, even though the former are battling in Florida and the latter is about to give the State of the Union address. It's the latest Gallup survey, which shows economic confidence has risen sharply since August and is now at levels not seen since May. That report is consistent with the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, in which confidence in the economy reaches its highest rate in months.

To be clear, confidence is still not high. The main Gallup index reflects both how the public assesses the current economy and how it expects the economy to change. That number remains negative. And it was at roughly this level for much of 2009 and 2010, before dipping in 2011.

But, as Jonathan Bernstein points out,