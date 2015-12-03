Ben Carson thinks that the Star of David is on the dollar bill (it’s not) and also can’t pronounce “Hamas.”

Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Washington—the same group that Donald Trump earlier today told, “I’m a negotiator like you folks”—Carson didn’t do a lot to convince anyone that he’s grasped “one iota of intelligent information about the Middle East” since being publicly blasted by one of his foreign policy advisers in November.

Carson tried to signal that he was learning, saying, “I will actually be using a script. It may be the first time anybody has seen me doing that.” The problem was that the script was wrong—and that Carson had trouble reading from it.

Speaking to the group about Hyam Salomon, Carson said, “Salomon gave all his funds to save the U.S. Army and, some say, no one knows for sure, that’s the reason there’s a Star of David on the back of the one dollar bill.” This is sort of partly true—Salomon was one of the Continental Army’s main financiers. But he didn’t give all of his money to George Washington and, more importantly, there isn’t a Star of David on the one dollar bill. That’s a conspiracy theory. “Unfortunately for lovers of National Treasure-style conspiracy theories, there is no evidence that this story occurred,” writes Schmooze’s Benjamin Goldberg.

And then there’s Hamas. Reading from his script, Carson repetitively mispronounced the name of the group, saying something that sounded like, “The challenge is the split between Fatah and hammus.”