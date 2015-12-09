Paris negotiators have released a slimmed-down version of a preliminary climate agreement.

There are only a few days left to the Paris climate conference, when attendees will return to their home countries with or without a deal in hand.
The latest draft, released Wednesday, shows signs of significant progress on this front. The 29 pages now only includes some 367 unresolved issues—signified by brackets—compared to the roughly 900 contentious issues that still remained on Saturday. You can see just out how far things have come along in the last two weeks:
According to the conference host, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, the remaining sticking points left are on “differentiation, finance, and level of ambition.” World Resources Institute Global Director of the Climate Program Jennifer Morgan said there are ten to 15 core issues still on the table. One closely watched issue is whether the summit will agree to a stricter target for global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The text includes three different options on what the world should “hold the increase in the global average temperature to.”
Negotiators are preparing to reconvene at 8 p.m. and work through the night to deliver an agreement on time to be adopted by Friday. In the meantime, reporters are taking bets on whether that will really happen.