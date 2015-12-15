Tom Brady still <3s Donald Trump.

Back in September, after a “Make America Great Again” hat was discovered in his locker via a Zapruder-y photo, the New England Patriots quarterback said that he hoped Donald Trump would win the presidency. After numerous outlets reported that Brady had endorsed Trump, he walked it back, blaming reporters’ endless trawling for clicks, and claiming that he wasn’t following politics. The hat was taken out of the locker.
The Trump-Brady bromance is back on! It started last week when Trump claimed that he’s polling at 48 percent in Massachusetts because of Tom Brady’s support:
Tom Brady said Trump’s the greatest. He says it to anyone who asks him.
This morning, Brady returned the favor when asked about his billionaire buddy’s plan to ban Muslims from entering the country:
Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends.... He’s always been so supportive of me—for the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that thought was really cool. That came along with winning the Super Bowl.
The buried lede here is that judging a beauty contest was one of the first things Tom Brady did that he “thought was really cool.”