Read Donald Trump’s stirring soliloquy on the senselessness of war.

It’s hard to pin down where Trump stands on foreign policy. He veers from calling for the heads of women and children to pushing a more hands-off approach to the Middle East. He is in the latter mode in this portion from last night’s debate, which could have come from the mouth of Bernie Sanders:
TRUMP: In my opinion, we’ve spent $4 trillion trying to topple various people that frankly, if they were there and if we could’ve spent that $4 trillion in the United States to fix our roads, our bridges, and all of the other problems; our airports and all of the other problems we’ve had, we would’ve been a lot better off. I can tell you that right now.
We have done a tremendous disservice, not only to Middle East, we’ve done a tremendous disservice to humanity. The people that have been killed, the people that have wiped away, and for what? It’s not like we had victory.
It’s a mess. The Middle East is totally destabilized. A total and complete mess. I wish we had the $4 trillion or $5 trillion. I wish it were spent right here in the United States, on our schools, hospitals, roads, airports, and everything else that are all falling apart.
War, what is it good for, am I right?