If you want to buy something in secret, don’t buy a newspaper.

They tend to employ journalists who are pretty good at finding information that doesn’t want to be found.
Take the newsroom of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, for example. It’s Nevada’s largest newspaper, and it was bought last week for $140 million by a company called News + Media Capital Group LLC. Very little was known about the deal, including who exactly was behind the purchase. The company is based in Delaware, and is funded by “undisclosed financial backers with expertise in the media industry.”
The newspaper’s own publisher refused to tell his employees who these “undisclosed” investors were, as did the manager of News + Media Capital Group. But it didn’t take long for a room full of reporters to figure it out: Nevada’s most famous conservative billionaire Sheldon Adelson.
Adelson’s son-in-law Patrick Dumont was revealed as the orchestrator of the deal on behalf of Adelson, the CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sources told the Review-Journal that Adelson funded the purchase. The casino mogul has been one of the biggest and most reliable donors to Republican candidates, spending more than $90 million to boost conservative candidates during the 2012 election cycle.