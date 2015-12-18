On Tuesday afternoon, ABC’s John Santucci reported that office of first lady Melania Trump believed that Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security advisor, should lose her job. In a statement, Stephanie Grisham, Melanie Trump’s communication director, wrote, “It is the position of the Office of the first lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

Just asked the First Lady’s office about deputy national security advisor Mira Ricardel : “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Stephanie Grisham The First Lady’s communication director to @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 13, 2018

It’s highly unusual, perhaps without precedent, for a first lady to try and exert this sort of sway over a national security official.

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg reports that Melania Trump and Ricardel quarrelled over seating arrangements in a trip the First Lady made to Africa.

Mira Ricardel got into a spat recently with the East Wing, I’m told.



Ricardel was upset the first lady’s team didn’t have room for her on the plane for Africa trip, and tried to block NSC resources for the trip.



Chief John Kelly intervened on 1st lady’s behalf. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 13, 2018

Later Tuesday afternoon, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael C. Bender tweeted that Ricardel did indeed appear to be out of a job:

NEW: John Bolton’s No. 2, Mira Ricardel, was escorted from the White House moments ago, an administration officials tell ⁦@WSJ⁩. Ricardel was standing just a few feet from President Trump earlier this afternoon. https://t.co/znPd7rZcNe — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 13, 2018

A White House official promptly denied the report:

A White House official just told reporters the WSJ story is not accurate. Says Mira Ricardel has not been fired or escorted off the grounds and is at her desk and still works at the WH now. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 13, 2018

More than most administrations, the Trump White House has been characterized by court intrigue.



As The New York Times recently reported, conflicts between Trump’s wife and his daughter sometimes take up the time of White House chief of staff, John Kelly, who is tasked with mediating between the two women.

The newspaper described one such conflict, also related to Melania Trump’s Africa trip: