Ted Cruz is exploiting a cartoon that made fun of him for exploiting his family to raise money.

On Tuesday night, The Washington Post pulled the above cartoon, which was drawn by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes, citing editorial policy: “It’s generally been the policy of our editorial section to leave children out of it. I failed to look at this cartoon before it was published. I understand why Ann thought an exception to the policy was warranted in this case, but I do not agree.”

Cruz was and still is furious at the Post for publishing the cartoon. Yesterday, he tweeted this, which then featured an image of the cartoon.

Classy. @washingtonpost makes fun of my girls. Stick w/ attacking me--Caroline & Catherine are out of your league. https://t.co/N61ys6z8w1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 22, 2015

Of course, the cartoon was making fun of Cruz, not his girls—it was treating them as props (in this case, trained monkeys), to comment on his use of them as props in his campaign. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t misguided—it was!—but its fundamental point stands, even if it was inelegantly expressed.



But Cruz didn’t seem to get the message. He’s recirculating the cartoon—which, again, the Post pulled—to try to raise $1 million. The liberal media called Ted Cruz out for using his children as props to raise money—so Cruz is using a cartoon of his children as props to raise money.