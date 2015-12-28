In a fascinating interview with Robert Costa in today’s Washington Post, Carson went through his daily affirmations:
What I’ve been emphasizing on the road lately is that strength is not defined by the decibels of which you say something or by the gesticulations associated with it, but by the accomplishments of one’s life. What have you faced, and how have you faced those things?
When I was appointed director of pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery at [Johns] Hopkins wasn’t on the map. By 2008, it was ranked number one by U.S. News & World Report. A weak person doesn’t do that. A weak person isn’t named one of 89 living legends by the Library of Congress on the occasion of its 200th anniversary. A weak person isn’t selected by CNN and Time magazine as one of the 20 foremost physicians and surgeons in America. That was before they discovered that I’m conservative. A weak person doesn’t have all of these honorary degrees. Most people of accomplishment have one, maybe two or three honorary degrees at most. It’s the highest award that a university gives out. I have 67. That’s probably not indicative of a weak person who doesn’t get things done.
Carson is solidifying his hold on the title of “Stuart Smalley of the 2016 presidential election” and seems very secure in his sense of self. Of course, if he really thinks that all of those worldly honorifics are more than castles made of sand, he may want to watch Citizen Kane, a film that made quite an impression on his rival, Donald Trump.