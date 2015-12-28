Donald Trump might not be featured in ISIS propaganda, but Rick Santorum is.

While the nation was distracted by the Clinton campaign taking heat over Secretary Clinton’s assertion that Donald Trump is being used as recruitment tool for ISIS, the real U.S. politician featured in official ISIS propaganda flew under the radar. That man? Rick Santorum.

The former Pennsylvania senator was featured in an April Dabiq spread identifying him as a “Catholic crusader” whose fear of ISIS flattered the group’s notions of its own “power and drive.”

The flattery, oddly enough, appears to be somehow mutual: As Buzzfeed’s Andrew Kacynzski points out, Santorum was more than happy to inform Breitbart News Radio listeners of his role in ISIS’s recruitment shlock, pointing out that he had been identified as an “enemy of ISIS” “because [he] identified who they are... and here’s how we have to defeat them.”



“I went in and I understood their theology and I laid out how they have to be defeated,” Santorum added.

ISIS might be taking Santorum’s plans a little more seriously than the American people do, seeing as the latest GOP polls have the former senator pulling down 0.8 percent of the primary vote.