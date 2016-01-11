And the winners of the 2016 Golden Globes are...

FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama: The Revenant
Best Motion Picture, Comedy: The Martian
Best Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
Best Actress, Drama: Brie Larson, Room
Best Actor, Drama: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Best Actress, Comedy: Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Best Actor, Comedy: Matt Damon, The Martian
Best Supporting Actress: Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Supporting Actor: Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Animated Film: Inside Out
Best Foreign Film: Son of Saul
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Best Original Score: Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama: Mr. Robot
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical: Mozart in the Jungle
Best TV Miniseries or Movie: Wolf Hall
Best Actress, TV Drama: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Best Actor, TV Drama: Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Best Actress, TV Comedy: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Best Actor, TV Comedy: Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Best Supporting Actress, TV: Maura Tierney, The Affair
Best Supporting Actor, TV: Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie: Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel
Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie: Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero