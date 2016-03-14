Ian McShane does not give a damn about Game of Thrones spoilers.

(Spoilers!) The character McShane is playing on season six of Game of Thrones has been a closely guarded secret for months, but every time McShane opens his mouth he seems to give something away. In November, he hinted about his character, “I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again. I’ll leave it at that.” Then, a couple of weeks ago, he pretty much gave the whole game away, all but confirming that he is playing Septon Meribald and that the character he is bringing back is The Hound, who was last seen with massive internal bleeding.



These spoilers received a ton of coverage, but McShane does not give a shit if you’re mad at him. Over the weekend, he had this to say:

“You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape,” he says. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f---ing life. It’s only tits and dragons. They asked me if I wanted to do Game of Thrones and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll be able to see my old pals Charlie Dance and Stephen Dillane’ and they said, ‘No, we’ve killed them off.’ I wasn’t sure whether I could commit, but then they said it would only be for one episode, so I said, ‘So that means I must die at the end of it. Great, I’m in.’ ” (And with that, he gives away another plot twist.)

Ian McShane has now pretty much given away his entire character arc and he does not care at all, because Benioff and Weiss killed his buddies.