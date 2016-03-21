Look, Donald Trump seriously doesn’t care what you say about his hands, he doesn’t, honestly, it’s just that you mentioned it, and...

It’s not that he can’t stop talking about how his hands are perfectly fine—almost large, actually, but he buys a glove sized slightly smaller than large—you might call it a medium—it’s that everyone else keeps talking about his hands. For decades now, people have been making jokes about Trump’s hands, really only Graydon Carter at Vanity Fair, but other people too, and Trump just has to defend himself. He is not sensitive about his hands. Not at all. His hands are great. Great, strong hands. Very confident in his hands. These hands would crush a grip tester. Not that he would ever take one—no reason to test these hands.

They are great American hands. And that’s why Donald Trump had to spend 612 words explaining his hands in an interview about foreign policy with The Washington Post’s editorial board. Here is an excerpt of what Trump said about his hands. Yes, an excerpt—there is even more hand commentary in the transcript, in which the word “hands” occurs 23 times.