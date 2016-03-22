Donald Trump on the Brussels terror attack: Look at my polls.

One thing you didn’t hear very much about was the victims.

Instead, Trump called in to Fox & Friends and Today to chastise Belgian authorities for being too weak to stop the attacks on the city’s airport and subway system, and to claim that Brussels had transformed into a hub of radical Islam and Sharia law. Within the first 30 seconds of his call to Today, Trump was talking about his polls, saying that the reason he was doing so well was that he was stronger on terrorism than any of the other candidates.



Far from being his “3 a.m. moment,” this was just another campaign stop. The polls were evidence that his foreign policy was right. He warned of the decline of Brussels, now a “catastrophic, very dangerous city where police have no control.” He suggested that he had seen this coming all along. He said he’d prevent a terrorist attack by closing the borders and making sure that refugees and immigrants had “proper documentation.”

On CBS, he warned: “This is going to happen in the United States.” And, when pressed by Today’s Matt Lauer, he said that if it were up to him, Paris terror suspect Salah Abdeslam would have been tortured, or worse. “I am in the camp that torture works,” Trump said. “I am in the camp where you have to get the information.”