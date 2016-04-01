The Marxists have got one thing right.

The Chinese Communist Party, speaking through its news service Xinhua, announced on the social network Weibo that April Fools’ Day is not recognized in China, since it “does not conform with our nation’s cultural traditions, nor does it conform with the core values of socialism.” It added, “Don’t believe rumors, don’t create rumors, and don’t spread rumors.” Spreading rumors online on April Fools’ Day is literally against the law in China, the AFP reports, and that is how it should be.

Unless, of course, the CCP is the one making an April Fools’ Day joke, in which case the capitalists win.