Appearing on The Daily Show back in January, Paul also said, “Have you ever had a speck of dirt fly into your eye? [It is] annoying, irritating and might even make you cry. If the dirt doesn’t go away, it will keep scratching your cornea until eventually it blinds you with all its filth. A speck of dirt is way more qualified [than Donald Trump] to be president.” Paul also compared Trump to the Lord of the Rings character Gollum in a severely misguided post that was hilariously titled, “Electing Gollum should not be our objective.” And earlier today, Paul pulled an April Fools prank in which he endorsed “entropy” for president, mocking both Trump and his influence on the 2016 election. (Trump also called Rand Paul ugly at a debate once.)

But Rand Paul will also vote for Donald Trump, should he win the nomination. “I think we never get the candidate we exactly want unless you’re the candidate,” Paul told a Ohio radio station on Friday. “Think about it from this perspective: I’m from Kentucky, and Hillary Clinton recently said she would put coal miners out of business, and she would put coal companies out of business.” In other words, Trump may be an authoritarian buffoon who’s totally unqualified for the office of the presidency and with whom I share no ideas or values, but Hillary Clinton is just the worst!