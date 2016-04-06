Bernie Sanders has won Wisconsin, his sixth victory in the last seven contests.

Fox News and NBC News project that the Vermont senator has defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s Democratic primary. The result is not a surprise, as Sanders led by several points in the polls. But the margin may be larger than that, if Decision Desk’s exit polls are any indication:

DDHQ Exit:

Democratic: Sanders 61% Clinton 39%

Republican: Cruz 49% Trump 38% Kasich 12%

St Supreme Court Kloppenburg 54% Bradley 46% — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 6, 2016

A double-digit victory would bolster Sanders’s argument that he holds the momentum heading into the delegate-rich New York primary in two weeks, where he trails in the polls by only single digits.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Sanders’s victory was his seventh in the last eight contests.