Matt Campbell/Getty

Rudy Giuliani says he’ll vote for Donald Trump, then totally ruins Trump’s negotiation strategy.

The neoconservative realdoll and former mayor of New York City told the New York Post that he’ll vote for Trump in New York’s Republican primary, but stopped short of a formal endorsement. “I support Trump. I’m gonna vote for Trump,” he said.  

Speaking to the New York Times, Giuliani admitted that he “didn’t like” Trump’s retweet of a sexist picture comparing his wife to Ted Cruz’s. But he said Trump’s personality—the biggest source of his appeal to voters—is different when he’s off-camera or offstage. “The man that I know is not the man you see on television. He’s a gentleman, he’s a good father.”

Giuliani also undermined Trump’s entire negotiation strategy, at least when it comes to NATO. While Trump’s vision of foreign and domestic politics as a series of zero-sum deals has won over some voters and terrified many abroad, Giuliani essentially admitted that Trump is bluffing. “Trump is a negotiator. He negotiates from a high bar to get people’s attention. Threatening to withdraw from NATO will get a better deal with NATO.” You hear that NATO? Trump’s only saying he’ll leave to get a better deal. Call his bluff. 