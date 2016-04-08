Michele Bachmann is teaching Hillary Clinton how to swipe a Metrocard for some reason.

My favorite part is the guy who gives her the side eye. Or maybe the cop in the background who decides he definitely doesn’t want to be in the shot. Or Bachmann herself mocking Clinton for not knowing “how to do the subway system.” Or the fact that none of this makes sense because there probably isn’t a political figure less associated with New York than Michele Bachmann (was Giuliani busy?).

I showed Hillary how to use the subway in New York City today. pic.twitter.com/8ZJPvMYBDe — Michele Bachmann (@MicheleBachmann) April 8, 2016