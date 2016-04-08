Lego Karl Ove is the best Norwegian writer-themed Instagram account you’ll see this week.

“Now I saw his lifeless state. And that there was no longer any difference between what once had been my father and the table he was lying on, or the floor on which the table stood, or the wall socket beneath the window, or the cable running to the lamp beside him,” Karl Ove Knausgaard wrote in My Struggle: Book One. “For humans are merely one form among many, which the world produces over and over again, not only in everything that lives but also in everything that does not live, drawn in sand, stone, and water. And death, which I have always regarded as the greatest dimension of life, dark, compelling, was no more than a pipe that springs a leak, a branch that cracks in the wind, a jacket that slips off a clothes hanger and falls to the floor.”

Legos are also lifeless. Both the Lego men and the Lego women are made out of plastic, which is also what the Lego tables and Lego floors are made of. The food that Lego people do not eat because they are lifeless is plastic. So are the cigarettes that they would smoke, if they could smoke, which they can’t. Here are some good Instagrams about Lego Karl Ove Knausgaard.

I saw life; I thought about death. #peoplewatchingwithkarlove #coffeeandacigarette #legokarlove #mystruggle #mystrugglebookone #mystrugglebook1 A photo posted by bec (@legokarlove) on Mar 12, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

The only thing that does not age in the face is the eyes. They are no less bright the day we die as the day we are born. A photo posted by bec (@legokarlove) on Mar 15, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

