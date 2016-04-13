Ted Cruz’s college days as a widely hated masturbator have come back to haunt him.

A journalistic investigation into Cruz’s days as solicitor general of Texas has turned into a wider inquiry into the presidential candidate’s self-pleasuring as a college student. Writing in Mother Jones, David Corn reported that while defending a dildo ban in 2003, Cruz’s office issued a statement staying, “There is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship.”



This news provoked Craig Mazin, who was Cruz’s roommate at Princeton in the late 1980s, to issue a tweet that contains perhaps too much information:

Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 13, 2016

Mazin’s tweet provides further proof of a fact amply documented in earlier articles: that Cruz, aside from being a chronic wanker, was intensely unpopular in college. As Patricia Murphy noted in a Daily Beast article:

[S]everal fellow classmates who asked that their names not be used described the young Cruz with words like “abrasive,” “intense,” “strident,” “crank,” and “arrogant.” Four independently offered the word “creepy,” with some pointing to Cruz’s habit of donning a paisley bathrobe and walking to the opposite end of their dorm’s hallway where the female students lived.

This is just the beginning. If Cruz becomes the Republican nominee, we’ll likely hear more about his off-putting college behavior.