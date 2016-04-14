There are some days when watching the Europa League sounds like a fantastic idea.

Like today, for example. Normally the Europa League is what you leave on in the background while doing more important things, like letting Tweetdeck wash over you in an endless stream. But not today. Today, there’s something about Liverpool and Dortmund playing for a semifinal spot in a second-tier European cup that is almost magnetic in its attraction. Maybe it’s the spring air, that waft of freedom cutting through the ragged remnants of winter. Maybe it’s this video of Liverpool fans and Dortmund fans singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” together. Either way, we will be watching the game and you can follow along here.

Matthew St filled with both Dortmund and Liverpool fans in harmony singing YNWA this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/liaJwWexnT — RadioCity News/Sport (@RadioCityNews) April 14, 2016

Update 1: Goal! Dortmund makes it look easy on the counterattack, and is up 2-1 on aggregate.

Well that didn't take long... Mkhitaryan finishes off a brilliant Dortmund counter to take a 2-1 agg. lead. #LFCBVB https://t.co/yW2WZRXzHa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 2: Goal! Reus with a sweet pass, and Dortmund is up 3-1 on aggregate.

Reus starts another counter, feeds Aubameyang perfectly to make it 2-0 Dortmund inside 9 minutes. Wow! #LFCBVB https://t.co/r3AD6DidIA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 3: In the old days, attending a European cup match could be quite dangerous for the visitors. They did not typically sing songs with the hosts. Here’s Bill Buford’s account of standing amidst a group of grotesquely inebriated Manchester United supporters on Juventus’s home turf: “I remember the moment, looking up into the evening’s pink sky, and watching the long, long slow arc of an object hurled from far above as it came closer and closer, gaining speed as it approached, until finally, in those milliseconds before it disclosed its target, I could actually make out what it was—a beer bottle—and then, crash: it shattered within three feet of one of the supporters.”



Update 4: Goal! Liverpool pulls one back, but the team is still in a deep hole now that Dortmund has two away goals to Liverpool’s one.

Lovely combination play leads to Divock Origi's goal to get Liverpool back in the tie. Watch now on @FS1! #LFCBVB https://t.co/hHANW5Rehf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 5: Goal! It would appear that either Reus is a very good player or Liverpool is not a very good team. Actually, it’s probably some combination of the two.

Hummels plays in Reus beautifully to put Liverpool to the sword with Dortmund's third away goal. #LFCBVB https://t.co/A4XlB0Pxz3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 6: Goal! Coutinho!

Liverpool done? Not so fast! Coutinho brings the Reds within 2 goals against Dortmund! #LFCBVB https://t.co/9MvvcGGz5r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 7: Goal! Sakho! 3-3, 4-4 on aggregate, away goal advantage to Dortmund. GAME ON.

What. A. Game! Sakho's header off the corner makes it 3-3 on the night. Dortmund lead the tie on 1 away goal #LFCBVB https://t.co/HLhROlCx9k — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 14, 2016

Update 8: GOOOOOAAAALIVERPOOOOOOOOOOOL. The Reds win 5-4!!!