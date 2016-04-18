Donald Trump has come up with his Clinton nickname: “Crooked Hillary.”

It is simple, fairly obvious, and has the potential to be effective, as all his nicknames have been, from Lyin’ Ted to Little Marco to Low Energy Jeb. Trump unveiled the nickname at a rally in Watertown, New York, on Saturday, focusing on Clinton’s ties to moneyed interests, as her Democratic primary opponent Bernie Sanders has done. He followed up on Twitter:

Crooked Hillary Clinton is spending a fortune on ads against me. I am the one person she doesn't want to run against. Will be such fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2016

Clinton on Sunday brushed it off in an interview on This Week. “I can take care of myself,” she said. “What I’m concerned about is how he goes after everybody else. He goes after women. He goes after Muslims. He goes after immigrants. He goes after people with disabilities.”