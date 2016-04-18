Hillary says she keeps hot sauce in her bag.

During an interview with Power 105’s morning show “The Breakfast Club” over the weekend, co-host Angela Yee asked Clinton to name something she always carries with her, and she responded without skipping a beat.

“Hot sauce.”

The room sat in stunned silence for a moment before DJ Envy and Charlemagne Tha God responded incredulously. They pointed out that critics would accuse her of pandering to the black community, but Hillary offered the Clintoniest of explanations. “I think it keeps my immune system strong, I really do,” she said. “I think hot sauce is good for you in moderation.”