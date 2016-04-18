Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Maybe Bill de Blasio should drop the whole “C.P. time” thing.

The mayor of New York City continues to insist that his misguided skit with Hillary Clinton—in which they staged a joke that played on the concept of “colored people time”—was not misguided at all. Today, he agreed with a radio host’s suggestion that the controversy was somehow Bernie Sanders’s fault, that it was the product of “anti-Hillary fervor and the pro-Bernie fervor.” De Blasio added, “I would think that makes sense, because otherwise I can’t figure out. I just can’t figure it out.”

But sometimes it’s not about figuring it out. Sometimes you just have to move on. And sometimes you have to have a headline with your name in it that doesn’t include the phrase “C.P. time.”