Hillary Clinton is truly a silent majority kind of candidate.

Not in the Nixonian sense. But in the sense that, in the past several weeks, you could have mistaken New York City for Bernietown. There were Sanders volunteers at subway stations from Sunset Park to Times Square, urging commuters to register to vote. Sanders fliers were handed out on street corners and posted in the windows of Brooklyn townhouses. When Ben & Jerry’s announced it would be handing out free cups of Bernie’s Yearning in Union Square, the line quickly turned into a mob. And when the Sanders campaign announced it was holding rallies in Washington Square Park and Prospect Park the crowds were immense, surpassing the crowds Barack Obama drew when he passed through the city in 2007. You had a palpable sense of who Bernie’s supporters were, down to the Sanders 2016 “Join the Political Revoluton” T-shirts they proudly wore. And yet Clinton simply crushed Sanders in the city, from the poorest neighborhoods to the wealthiest, crossing all ethnic lines. The New York Times’s election map for the city shows Clinton (the blue regions) sweeping the Bronx and Manhattan, dominating Brooklyn, and winning handily in Queens. Only in Staten Island did Sanders put up a fight. And as the city goes, so goes the state.