Hillary’s aides are getting mighty salty (as long as it’s off the record).

One anonymous senior adviser used some vulgar language to indicate to Glenn Thrush of Politico that it’s time for Bernie Sanders to throw in the towel. “We kicked his ass tonight,” the adviser said, referring to Clinton’s dominant victory in the New York primary. “I hope this convinces Bernie to tone it down. If not, fuck him.” Thrush reports there “was much eff-you high-fiving in the ballroom of the Sheraton New York” last night, where Clinton held her victory speech, the latest sign that Team Clinton is getting very frustrated with Sanders for hanging around.