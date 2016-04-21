Trump: Put Harriet Tubman on the $2 bill.

If you needed proof of the futility of yesterday’s compromise no one asked for—putting Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill and inexplicably moving Andrew Jackson to the back of the same bill—here it is!

Appearing on Today on Tuesday morning, Trump was asked about the changes being made to the $20 bill and gave a vintage answer, in which he played both sides, decried political correctness, and ultimately laid out a policy that would make no one happy.

“Andrew Jackson had a great history and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Trump said during the town hall-style interview. “Andrew Jackson had a history of tremendous success for the country,” Trump said, without mentioning the reasons why many celebrated Jackson being removed from the bill—that he was a slaveholder who engineered a genocide.



“I think Harriet Tubman is fantastic,” he went on. “I would love to leave Andrew Jackson and see if we can maybe come up with another denomination. Maybe we do a $2 bill,” he said, echoing a silly thing his very bad surrogate Ben Carson said yesterday, as if putting Tubman on a bill no one uses would solve everyone’s problems.

This is still probably the most coherent thing Trump has said about currency this election.