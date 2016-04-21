“There’s nothing our next guest can’t do,” the goofy hosts of NBC’s variety show The Midnight Special say by way of introduction, in January 1980. “He arranged, produced, composed, and performed his last album entirely by himself.” Then Prince comes out in a zebra-print vest-and-underwear number, black leggings, black heeled boots, and perfect hair to slay the first two tracks from Prince, “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad.”