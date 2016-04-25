Is Jon Snow alive yet?

(Spoilers.) No! Last night’s premiere of Season 6 of Game of Thrones, called “The Red Woman,” ended with Snow stone cold dead on a table, his corpse protected by Ghost, Ser Davos Seaworth, and his remaining allies in the Night’s Watch. There was a moment toward the end when Melisandre unbuckled her robe and revealed her magic breasts, which is usually the prelude to sex, some serious dark arts, or a combination of the two, but alas, she didn’t raise the dead. Instead, she revealed herself to be a balding crone. At first I thought this meant that she had spent her life’s force in resurrecting Jon Snow, revealing him to be Azor Ahai, but the internet seems to agree that it just means she’s ancient and that her youthful beauty is only an illusion. So anyway: Jon Snow is still dead.