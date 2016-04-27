Hillary Clinton has won tonight’s biggest prizes.

Results are still coming in, and Bernie Sanders has a good shot of winning both Rhode Island and Connecticut, but tonight is looking very good for Clinton, who has won the two biggest states, Pennsylvania and Maryland, and also Delaware.

Sanders’s showing will likely be better than expected, and he’ll cling to any shred of good news—and at this point, losing by less than ten points in Pennsylvania, if that happens, is good news. But Clinton’s narrative has not changed. Sanders won seven smaller primaries in a row, but wasn’t able to turn that into momentum. Clinton’s wins in New York and Pennsylvania, in particular, have solidified her position as the presumptive nominee—a position she’s held since the South Carolina primary.