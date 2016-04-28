Apparently he’d be ... a businessman, according to Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Often in our conversations, the president expressed a surprising degree of identification with America’s business leaders. “If I hadn’t gone into politics and public service,” Obama told me, “the challenges of creating a business and growing a business and making it work would probably be the thing that was most interesting to me.”

Really? Not a writer probing the depths of his conflicted identity? Or how about the lead singer in an Al Green cover band? Or an amateur stand-up comedian? Or a creator of sick internet content? No? A businessman, really? OK.