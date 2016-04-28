The 2016 election is going to set a new low for misogyny in presidential politics.

Combine the first female presidential candidate and a likely opponent who is explicitly attributing her success to playing the “woman card” and you get stuff like this:

Bob Sutton, chairman of the Broward County GOP Executive Committee in Florida, voiced confidence that Clinton would be easy to defeat in a debate—with a comment not likely to endear him to some female voters. “I think when Donald Trump debates Hillary Clinton she’s going to go down like Monica Lewinsky,” he said.

It’s going to be bad. Very, very bad.

(h/t Lily Carollo)