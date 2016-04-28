Bobby Knight just wants to bomb the hell out of some people.

In introducing Donald Trump at a rally in Indiana, the former college basketball coach said he supported Trump because he would have had “the guts” to drop atomic bombs on Japan in World War II.

“Harry Truman, with what he did in dropping and having the guts to drop the bomb in 1944, saved millions of American lives. And that’s what Harry Truman did. And he became one of the three great presidents of the United States,” Knight told the Evansville crowd. “And here’s a man who would do the same thing, because he’s going to become one of the four great presidents of the United States.”

Knight, the former head coach for Indiana University’s men’s basketball team, is most famous for getting fired in 2000 after video surfaced of him choking at least one of his players during practice. That was the final straw in a long and well-documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards everyone from police officers to his players to his own son. It looks like Bobby Knight has at long last found his people.