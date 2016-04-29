America’s greatest living novelist is still keeping it weird.

Don DeLillo has often been called a recluse, but he has always resisted the term. In a 2010 interview with The Guardian, he said that privacy was simply a precondition of his work. “The novel had become an incentive to deeper thinking,” he said. “That’s really what writing is—an intense form of thought.” But that didn’t mean that he was reclusive per se. “I’m not reclusive at all,” he continued. “Just private.”

Over the years, one of DeLillo’s frequent themes has been the claustrophobic nature of celebrity, and his fiction suggests that it is a particularly harsh affliction for writers; at least once in the past two decades, DeLillo said that he would never do another interview.

But all of a sudden, Don DeLillo is everywhere. His fifteenth novel, Zero K, drops next Tuesday and he appears to be on a bona fide junket. Over the last few weeks, DeLillo has given a series of interviews about Zero K and will make appearances in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Best of all, he is still keeping it delightfully weird. Here’s an answer he gave to a (weird) question from The Los Angeles Times’s Carolyn Kellogg: