A late equalizer from Eden Hazard ended Tottenham Hot Spurs’ hopes of catching up to Leicester City, which means the 5000-to-1 underdogs are the new kings of English football. Instead of watching Chelsea score goals, here’s a video of members of Leicester City watching the end of the game and losing their damn minds.

Coach Claurio Ranieri, meanwhile, was on a flight to Italy at the time of the match.