Unassuming British band Radiohead unveils new single with modest rollout.

Radiohead has spent the last few days slowly scrubbing itself from the internet. Every tweet was deleted. Its website was deleted. Its Twitter and Facebook profiles were replaced with white squares. Someone even deleted everything from the band’s Google+ page, frustrating its seven followers. What could it all mean?

It was pretty obvious that it was all promotional and that a new single or album would be dropping soon. According to a press release, the new single, “Burn the Witch,” will be available for sale at “00:01 on May 4,” but you can watch the stop-motion video below.