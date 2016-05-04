There are going to be a lot of calls for Bernie Sanders to drop out.

But it’s not going to happen.

With Ted Cruz out of the race, the Republican presidential race is essentially over. There will not be a contested convention and John Kasich is not going to win the nomination.

But the Democratic race isn’t over. In the coming days, Sanders will come under pressure to drop out of the Democratic primary, in the name of uniting the party behind Hillary Clinton.

But Sanders has no incentive to drop out of the race. While it initially looked like the contest in Indiana would come down to the wire, Sanders has since been declared the winner, and it looks like he’ll win handily. It is very likely that he’ll win the next three Democratic primaries—these wins won’t cut into Clinton’s lead, but it will give him some momentum going into California. And he’s poised to play a pivotal role in the writing of the party’s platform in July—dropping out now would cede most of his leverage. Sanders may be starting to transition to a post-election role, but he isn’t in any rush.