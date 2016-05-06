Ryan Murphy’s next anthology series is about celebrity catfights.

And he’s starting off the series, titled Feud, with a season documenting the bitter rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford while they filmed Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

In case you’re not already clearing your schedules, FX also announced the cast list: Susan Sarandon will be playing Davis and Jessica Lange (one of Murphy’s go-to actresses) will be Crawford.

The series sounds like it will be even campier than Murphy’s other anthologies, American Crime Story and American Horror Story. (So was no one tempted to call this American Fight Story?) Production for the eight-episode show will begin this fall, with plans to air in 2017.