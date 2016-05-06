Jeb Bush broke his pledge to support the Republican nominee.

In a Facebook post, Bush announced that he could not in good conscience vote for Donald Trump, saying Trump has not demonstrated the “temperament or strength of character” needed to lead the United States. In doing so, Bush became the latest member of his family to publicly refuse to back the real estate magnate. He also is the second former presidential candidate, along with Lindsey Graham, to break the pledge all the candidates made, back in the fall of 2015, to support the eventual nominee. The pledge, of course, was designed to keep Trump from bolting the GOP and launching a third-party bid, which the RNC feared would scuttle the GOP’s chances of winning the general election. So far, no one seems too concerned that a Bush/Graham third-party ticket could do the same.