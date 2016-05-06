Watch what reporters thought of Trump back in the summer of 2015.

We’re not ones to shame anybody for failing to predict the rise of Donald Trump. This video, from ABC’s This Week in July 2015, is going in the “there but for the grace of God” file. Still, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s vigorous belly laugh, in response to Rep. Keith Ellison’s assertion that Trump could be the Republican nominee, perfectly captures the mindset of the journalistic class in that innocent summer. (h/t Iram F. Ali)

that awkward moment when @keithellison predicted Trump as Republican nominee...but TV host, guests laughed. pic.twitter.com/EbleO23YLY — iram f. ali (@iramfali) May 5, 2016