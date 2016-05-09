Trolls aren’t the only ones who abuse female sports reporters on social media.

Mike North, a co-host of Fox Sports Radio’s morning show Daybreak, on Monday shared his thoughts about Jessica Mendoza, an Olympic softball gold medalist and ESPN’s newest addition to its baseball broadcasting team. Which led to this unfortunate and since-deleted tweet by Fox Sports Radio’s main account:

But it’s not sexist because North says he likes some women, too! This comes less than a week after the podcast Just Not Sports published a video highlighting the extreme abuse female sports reporters face on social media from male sports fans. Since making her first appearance with ESPN’s broadcast team last fall, Mendoza has had to deflect all kinds of sexist attacks from fans and colleagues alike.