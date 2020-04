Even one of Trump’s most ardent Republican critics is softening his opposition. While he still hasn’t endorsed Trump, it looks like they have reached a detente, following a 15-minute conversation yesterday on issues of national security.

Senator Lindsey Graham called me yesterday, very much to my surprise, and we had a very interesting talk about national security, and more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2016

Graham in the past has called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot,” among many, many other insults. If you have ever wondered how such a bigot takes over a major Western political party, we are watching it happen in real time.