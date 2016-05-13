Donald Trump says he isn’t the spokesperson boasting about Donald Trump. Then who is?

We already know from a sworn deposition that Trump pretended to be his own spokesperson, “John Barron,” in the 1980s and 90s.

The Washington Post has now obtained a recording of another questionable Trump spokesperson going by “John Miller,” who talked to a People magazine reporter for 14 minutes in 1991. The conversation mostly centers around two things: that Donald Trump is great and that lots of beautiful famous women want to go on dates with him because of how great he is. Here, for instance, is “Miller” talking about Carla Bruni, who called Trump a “lunatic” for claiming he dated her in the 1990s.

Carla is extraordinarily beautiful and didn’t want to be a model, except that every time she’d go to a show to look, people like Ralph Lauren and various people would say, “Carla, you have to be in the show, et cetera, et cetera.” So she does all of the top shows, and she’s always very busy and very successful, et cetera, et cetera.

The voice on the tape sounds like a voice on a tape—it’s at least a semitone deeper than it should be and and sounds a bit like Paulie’s robot from Rocky IV. But the cadence is so similar to Trump’s that, given the fact that he’s already admitted to pretending to be his own spokesperson, it seems like a match. Still, Trump told Today that it absolutely is not him on the recording, saying, “It was not me on the phone. And it doesn’t sound like me on the phone, I will tell you that, and it was not me on the phone. And when was this? Twenty-five years ago?”

If that’s true, and John Miller is a real person who worked for Donald Trump, then Trump should be able to produce the real John Miller, or some shred of evidence that he exists. Something tells me that’s not going to happen, though.