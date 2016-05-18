Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are basically tied in Kentucky.

Whoever ends up winning—and with 99 percent of precincts reporting it looks like it will be Hillary Clinton, by a nose—the Democratic race for the presidency will remain unchanged, thanks in large part to the party’s proportional primary system. But no matter how the end result is spun, Sanders and Clinton have essentially tied in Kentucky. Normally that would mean that no one would win, but this is politics, so both Clinton and Sanders will declare victory. Clinton supporters will argue that Kentucky is a “Sanders state” (read: a pretty white one) that the Vermont senator should’ve done better in. They will claim that her performance there should alleviate fears about her performance in “coal country” and with working class whites. Sanders supporters, meanwhile, will point out that Clinton won Kentucky by a very large margin in 2008, and argue that his performance there, even if he loses by a few hundred votes, is evidence he should stay in the race until the convention.