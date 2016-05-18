Texas’s bathrooms are the new Alamo.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is not a fan of the Obama administration’s plan to require all schools that receive federal funding to guarantee protections for transgender students who choose to use the restrooms associated with their identified gender. On Tuesday, he sent this dumb tweet.

Texas will not give in to President Obama's attacks on our values pic.twitter.com/JAcZaxtxxn — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 17, 2016

“Come and take it” is a rallying cry dating back to the Texas Revolution. “This is a ‘come and take it’ moment, and you’re not taking our kids,” Patrick has said. But the tweet reads like Patrick is just really protective of bathroom signage.