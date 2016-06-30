What’s wrong with Mitt Romney’s children?

Romney’s family just can’t let this one go. Speaking to CBS’s John Dickerson, Romney revealed that his family is still pestering him to run for president, even though the Republican National Convention is less than one month away. “My wife and kids wanted me to run again this time, interestingly enough,” he said. “I got an email from one of my sons yesterday that said, ‘You’ve got to get in, dad. You’ve got to get in.’”

Romney has not been shy about the fact that he would absolutely jump in this thing if he thought he had a plausible shot at winning, which he absolutely and unequivocally does not. While he did the standard “I’m not running because it’s hard on family” song and dance to Dickerson, he acknowledged as much, saying, “I just don’t think in good conscience that I’m the right person to run as long as there was a better alternative, who had a better chance of winning, rather. And once the nomination was locked up I didn’t see a chance of winning that was realistic.”

Why Romney’s kids can’t get the message is a little harder to comprehend. One of the few good things about getting older is that you slowly learn that your parents are human beings, not superheroes, and that makes life significantly more meaningful and aging slightly less horrifying. But Romney’s kids still seem to see their dad the way an eight-year-old sees their dad: As someone who can do everything and do no wrong.