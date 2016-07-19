Rudy Giuliani was unhinged tonight—his jaw, that is.

In an impassioned speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the former New York City mayor launched a crowd-rousing rant that included the following gems:

“When [the police] come to save your life, they don’t ask if you’re black or white. They just come to save you!”

“It’s time to make America one again. One America! What happened to there’s no black America, there’s no white America, there is just America! What happened to it? Where did it go?”

“What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for America.”

“This is a man with a big heart who loves people—all people. From the top to the bottom, to the middle, to the side!”

“I am sick and tired of the defamation of Donald Trump by the media and by the Clinton campaign. I am sick and tired of it. This is a good man.”

“For the purpose of the media, I did not say all of Islam. I did not say most of Islam. I said Islamic Extremist Terrorism. You know who you are. And we’re coming to get you!”

“There’s no ‘next election.’ This is it!”