Donald Trump is never going to “pivot.”

And yet certain Republicans are still searching for the elusive moment when he suddenly decides to become a conventional general election candidate who doesn’t insult the families of the fallen and babies. From NBC News:

Republican National Committee head Reince Priebus, former Republican New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich are among the Trump endorsers hoping to talk the real estate mogul into a dramatic reset of his campaign in the coming days, sources tell NBC News.

I suppose they have to try. The GOP has to pull Trump out of this Khan-induced spiral before he takes the whole party down with him. But if past is prologue, then the Trump campaign is going to have interventions every few days from here to November. For better or worse (actually, definitely for worse), the man is who he is.